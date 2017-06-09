Georgia Poetry Prize awarded to Murray State alumnus

Murray State University alumnus Christopher Collins was awarded the 2017 Georgia Poetry Prize from The University of Georgia Press.

In 2018, Collins' poetry collection "My American Night" will be published by the University of Georgia Press.

As an award winner, Collins will receive a cash prize of $1,000, a publication contract with the University of Georgia and will also be invited to read his work at three sponsoring institutions.

Christopher Collins graduated from Murray State in 2013 with his Masters of Fine Arts in Creative Writing (Poetry). Collins is pursuing a Ph.D. in literary nonfiction from the University of Cincinnati.

