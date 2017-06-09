Early morning fire destroys home in McCracken Co., KY

An early morning fire destroyed the entire inside of a home in McCracken County, Kentucky on Friday, June 9.

According to West McCracken County firefighters, the call came in about 4:45 a.m. Friday. The home is just across the street from the West McCracken County Fire Department.

There was one person in the home at the time of the fire, but the neighbors woke him up and got him out of the house before anyone was injured.

Officials say the fire started in the living room.

There is no word on what caused it yet.

