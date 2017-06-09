Five things you need to know on 6/9

It's Friday, June 9, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Another day of clear, sunny skies across the Heartland. The morning will kick off to a cool start, but it will dramatically warm up as the day goes on. Temps are expected to reach the upper 80s, with very little humidity. It will begin to cool down as night rolls in, with temps dipping back into the 50s and 60s. A LOOK AHEAD: Expect warmer temps as part of your weekend forecast.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

Cairo, IL residents continues preparations to move after HUD waives 120-day window: US Senator Dick Durbin is pressing the head of Housing and Urban Development to help the dozens of Cairo families impacted by the closing of the Elmwood and McBride Housing Projects However, the Cairo community in the McBride and Elmwood housing still feels the pain.

39th Annual Superman Celebration kicked off yesterday in Metropolis, IL: Superman flew back into Metropolis as the 39th Annual Superman Celebration kicked off yesterday. The four day celebration lasts until Sunday and normally attracts thousands of fans. Celebrity guests this year include Dean Cain, who played played Superman in the 1990s TV series "Lois and Clark."

Coroner: man died of 'fire related injuries' in Poplar Bluff arson: Preliminary autopsy results show a Poplar Bluff man likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation. Tara Maxfield, 41, is facing charges of arson and murder. She is accused of setting the fire to the three-unit apartment building on Poplar Street. It happened on Sunday, June 4.

Distrust of Trump marks Comey's testimony about his firing: Former FBI Director James Comey laid bare months of White House distrust, accusing the administration at an extraordinary open hearing of spreading "lies" and bluntly asserting that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign

Grandpa died of smoke inhalation, grandson charged with murder: A Poplar Bluff man is charged with murder in connection to the deadly fire he allegedly set while his grandparents slept. According to the Butler County Coroner, Edward James, 66, died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning. James' grandson, Brett Payne, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.