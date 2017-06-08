Second Annual Prayer March in Cape Girardeau, MO

The Second Annual Community Prayer March came to Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday, June 10 at 9 a.m. at Indian Park.

The march is sponsored by Stop Needless Acts of violence Please.

There were around 100 people that marched through the streets going to areas where people were killed in violent crimes in the last 17 years in the southeastern part of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Many were holding signs and wearing shirts or pins in remembrance of their loved ones.

Cape Girardeau resident, Latoshia Reed, marched in support of Brent Johnson, killed September 28, 2016 on Ellis St.

"We have to keep their legacy going. They have families, children that love them that's missing out on a father, a son, a brother," Reed said.

Paulette Johnson is a family member to several victims killed here, including Zatron Twiggs who was killed in August of 2014 on 200 S. Middle Street.

"We have to imagine a better Cape Girardeau because violence is everywhere and this unity, we have to stick together and we have to speak out because about us being silent, that don't solve crimes," Johnson said.

Another supporter, Willie Brown, suffered the loss of his brother two years prior.

"My brother Quinton Combs was murdered in 2015 so I'm out here supporting him and my mom. To be honest nobody should have to go through this. I feel for any family that would have to suffer through something like this. I don't want it to happen to anybody else," Brown said.

At each location, the congregation stopped so that family members and friends could honor the victims.

Following the march, Gateway Church's Pastor Ben Porter spoke and there music was played. In 2016, more than 200 people attended the inaugural march. This year organizers hoped to double that number.

SNAP was created by Felice Roberson. Her son, Quinton David Combs, was killed in Cape Girardeau in 2015.

