Jackson, MO residents remember, honor girl at softball game

A group of people paid tribute to a seven-year-old Jackson girl who passed away on Monday morning.

Lilly Berry died after having a seizure.

Doctors aren't sure on what killed her but blood vessels in her brain burst.

Before a Jackson girls softball game, a group of around 150 people released balloons to honor Lilly.

Friends of the family say it was a show of love.

"Those lives are being brought together to support the family," said Alisha Curtis, a family friend of Lilly. "It hits home, it hits home, everyone who has been touched by this, it hits home."

Curtis' daughter and Lilly were best friends. She remembers their play dates and described them as two peas in a pod. But most importantly she remembers her laugh.

"She was just love, she loved everyone she was kind to everyone and wanted to do things for people."

Lilly played softball at the Jackson Girls Softball League that is why the 150 people honored Lilly with a balloon release.

They showed their love for the girl who loved everyone.

