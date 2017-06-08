The Landing in Van Buren, MO set to reopen after flood damage

The Landing in Van Buren had water up to its second floor a couple of weeks ago when the Current River reached record levels during the Spring Flood.

After a lot of hard work and determination, owners say they're finally getting a start on the busy summer season.

Owner Tom Bedel says since April 30, when the flood happened, they've worked to get the business dried out and back on its feet.

"We got our restaurant opened last night and we are happy about that," Bedell said.

He said the opening went great and they even floated people down the river Wednesday.

"We probably put about 40,000 people a year on the river," he said.

But damaging spring flooding brought season preps to a standstill, hurting not just this business, but the entire community.

"It's a big boom to Van Buren and we just want to get the people here," he said.

The Landing employees 110 people during the height of its season

Bedell said they're booked for the third week in June, and he hopes to be completely back to normal by then.

