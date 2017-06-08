Jackson, MO native completes Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Kaden M. Eftink, a 2016 graduate of Jackson High School, has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Eftink is the son of Michael W. and step-son of Beth A. Eftink of Jackson, Mo.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.