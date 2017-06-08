SIUC museum to close due to state budget issues

The museum at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will close on July 1 due to the ongoing state budget impasse.

According to Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell, university officials plan to resume operations once a permanent state budget provides enough support to hire the staff necessary to reopen it.

He said the museum's collections will be maintained.

"This decision is driven by ongoing budget reductions that have caused us to reduce the size of the staff to one individual who will maintain the collections," Colwell said. "Unfortunately, we are unable to move forward to hire a new director and maintain the additional staff necessary to keep the museum open, rotate exhibits and provide the quality museum experience that visitors expect."

He went on to say the museum is a valuable asset to the university and the community, and the university remains committed to its future.

