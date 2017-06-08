'Gun Violence Awareness Day' June 10 in Cape Girardeau; 2nd annual march planned

The crowd for the march against violence in Cape Girardeau in July 2016. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger proclaimed June 10 as "Gun Violence Awareness Day" at the city council meeting on June 5.

Also on June 10, the second annual Community Prayer March will be held at 9 a.m. It will go from Indian Park to Ranney Park and honors Cape Girardeau residents who lost their lives to violence.

The march is sponsored by Stop Needless Acts of violence Please. It was created by Felice Roberson to help families who lost loved ones in an act of violence. It was first held on July 30, 2016.

Roberson's son, Quinton Combs, was killed in Cape Girardeau in 2015. The deadly shooting happened outside a gathering place and around 60 people were in the area when Combs was killed.

According to Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the investigation into Combs' death is still active. He said they are following up on and seeking leads.

Sgt. Schmidt said the investigation was stalled due to lack of witness cooperation.

