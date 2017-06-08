Sidewalk project nearly finished on Rte. 61 in Jackson, MO

The Missouri Department of Transportation is nearly finished with a sidewalk project on Route 61 in Jackson, Missouri.

MoDOT's southeast district posted on Facebook on Thursday, June 8 that the progress on the sidewalk project was halfway finished.

The project is funded through transportation alternative program funds and MoDOT's contractor will start construction on the south side of Route 61 soon.

