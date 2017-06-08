Jackson preps for annual clean-up/fix-up week

The annual clean-up/fix-up week for Jackson, Missouri is June 12 through June 16.

The service is available through the City of Jackson Sanitation Department to any residents that qualify for the solid waste pick-up program.

Sanitation crews will pick up all qualifying refuse placed at the curb on the regularly scheduled trash collection day.

Since collection times will vary, it is important residents place refuse at the curb by 8 a.m. on the normal trash day.

Due to a large amount of refuse, the service is not extended to residents who fail to participate on the scheduled pick-up day.

This service is offered free of charge to Jackson's residential customers of the city's weekly trash collection service. No additional trash bag stickers are required since the normal three bag limit is not enforced.

All items placed curbside will be disposed of, including trash cans and other containers.

Residents should not leave out trash cans unless they intend to dispose of them.

It is required all residential trash be bagged, tied, or bundled.

No yard waste of any kind will be collected during the week.

No motor oils or hazardous materials or tires will be collected.

Paint cans must be dried out or have the lid tightly sealed so no paint leaks out.

No electronic waste will be collected, including appliances, TVs and computer monitors.

A four cubic yard limit applies on the amount of regular household trash placed curbside during the program.

Depositing solid waste or appliances belonging to any person not a resident is punishable by a fine not less than $500.

Trash meant for disposal during this service should not be put out early to avoid violating public nuisance laws.

