Man extricated from vehicle after crash in Franklin Co., IL

A truck pulling a camper trailer rolled over on I-57 near West Frankfort, Illinois on Thursday, June 8.

The incident happened on Thursday around 7:10 a.m. near mile marker 64.5 in Franklin County.

Charles W. Sparks, 86, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, was driving a truck pulling a camper when he tried to pass another vehicle. Sparks' tires dropped off of the left side of the road and when he brought the vehicle back onto the road he lost control.

The vehicle overturned and came to a rest across both northbound lanes, with the camper partially connected.

Sparks had to be extricated from the vehicle by members of the West Frankfort Fire Department. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sparks was cited for improper lane usage.

