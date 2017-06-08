Roll-over crash in Cape Girardeau involving concrete truck injures 1

A crash involving a concrete truck delayed traffic on Veterans Drive in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, June 8.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, authorities report the truck is blocking traffic on Veterans Drive, but not on Kingshighway.

Authorities say the truck was fully loaded and was on its way to the Veterans Memorial Extension Project. The driver was headed south on North Kingshighway when he cut the corner too short and tipped over.

The driver was taken to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

Stay tuned to KFVS12 both on-air and online for the latest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.