WKCTC extends fall semester registration hours

The West Kentucky Community and Technical Advising Center is adjusting its hours to help students with registering for fall classes.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers advisers to help students register for classes and to help them create an academic plan.

The center will also offer Walk-In Wednesdays to help with fall registration.

Students are still encouraged to make appointments by calling 1-855-GO-WKCTC.

Students can also submit applications online by going to the WKCTC website and selecting the red APPLY NOW link at the top of the page.

Fall classes at WKCTC begin on August 14.

The advising center is located in room 106 of the Anderson Technical Building on the college campus in Paducah, Kentucky.

