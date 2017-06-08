June 9 celebrity birthdays

Take a look at the celebrity birthdays for June 9.

He's an actor from Owensboro, Kentucky who got his start on the Fox series 21 Jump Street.

From there he moved to the big screen starring in movies like Edward Scissorhands, Donny Brasco and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. But his best-known role is that of Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Johnny Depp is 54 today.

He won two Emmy Awards for his role of Alex Keaton on the NBC sitcom Family Ties. But he became a superstar by playing Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movies. He had to scale back his acting due to his battle with Parkinson's disease. Of course, we're talking about Michael J. Fox who's 56 today.

She won a Best Actress Oscar for her role as Nina in Black Swan. But she's best known for her role as Queen Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequels. Natalie Portman is 36 today.

You've seen him wrestle alligators on the History Channel's Swamp People. But when he's not hunting gators, he's raising and marketing crawfish. Troy Landry is 57 today.

