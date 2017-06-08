DUI crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

A DUI crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, June 7 sent one woman to the hospital and then to jail.

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on Clarks River Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The investigation showed Heather Morrow, 31, of Paducah, Kentucky, was driving a 1999 Mazda pick-up truck westbound on Clarks River Road nearing the intersection of Tharp Lane. Morrow failed to stop at the red light and struck a 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by Phillip Arnett, 55, of Mayfield, Kentucky.

Morrow was taken to a local hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for non-incapacitating injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this collision.

Morrow was cited for the following charges:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (2nd offense)

Failure to produce an insurance card

Failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

No registration receipt

Possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle

The sheriff’s department was assisted on scene by Handley’s Towing and Mercy Regional EMS.

