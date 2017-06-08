Five things you need to know on 6/8

It's Thursday, June 8, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another nice one across the Heartland today. With mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s and lower 80s, the warm air is sticking around. A LOOK AHEAD: The dry, warm trend continues!

Making headlines:

39th Annual Superman Festival set to kick off today in Metropolis, IL: Superman's getting ready to fly back into Metropolis, as the 39th Annual Superman Celebration is set to start on Thursday. The four day celebration will kick off at 7 a.m. and lasts until Sunday, and normally attracts thousands of fans.

Comey's testimony to put uncomfortable spotlight on Trump: In a hugely anticipated hearing, fired FBI director James Comey will recount a series of conversations with President Donald Trump that he says made him deeply uneasy and concerned about the blurring of boundaries between the White House and a law enforcement agency that prides itself on independence.

Judge rules Illinois not in compliance on Medicaid payments: A federal judge in Chicago says Illinois isn't in compliance with court orders to promptly pay health-care bills for low-income and other vulnerable groups even as the state heads into a third year without a budget.

Special meeting in Jackson, MO on new voter ID law: About a dozen people were at a special meeting held in Jackson, Missouri on Wednesday, June 7 to learn more about Missouri's new voter ID law. It's part of State Secretary Jay Ashcroft's educational campaign called Show It 2 Vote.

Williamson Co. pre-K classes closing due to state funding: Williamson County's pre-K program is just the latest to fall victim to the state's budget crisis. Williamson County Pre-K Program Coordinator Michelle Baxter said she has no choice but to close down if the state doesn't pay what it owes.

