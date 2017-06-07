KY man suffered major injuries in Jefferson Co., IL crash

A single vehicle crash injured one person in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday afternoon.

On Interstate 64 near milepost 83 Shawn Maturo, 36 of Madisonville, Kentucky was driving westbound on the roadway.

The crash at 4:27 p.m. involved Maturo's 2001 Ford Excursion towing a travel trailer.

Amanda Maturo, 35, also of Madisonville, KY was in the vehicle alond with four minors.

According to the Illinois State Police, equipment problems caused the crash.

Maturo suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital. All other passengers were uninjured.

Police said the Ford Excursion was towing a travel trailer when for unknown reasons, the travel trailer became partially loose from the hitch.

Both the Excursion and the travel trailer swerved out of control.

The travel trailer eventually became detached from the Excursion and overturned onto its side in the westbound lanes of traffic.

The Excursion traveled into the median and rolled one time before coming to a rest right side up.

Officials closed one lane of I-64 for about one hour during the investigation.

The Excursion and travel trailer had major damages and were towed from the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.