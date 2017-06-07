Carbondale, IL chooses new entertainment for Eclipse events

The show must go on. The City of Carbondale is going to Plan B to bring in entertainment for this Summer's Solar Eclipse.

City leaders voted unanimously to go with a promotion out of St. Louis after a prior deal fell through.

During the festival, the downtown area will have a line up of live entertainment including bands that pay tribute to acts like Green Day, Fleetwood mac and U2.

The best part? It will all be offered for free.

Carbondale's Mayor John "Mike" Henry, said he is glad they still have the opportunity to bring entertainment to the events.

"It means a lot to me to bring that entertainment back, I think Carbondale hearts of the entertainment center of Illinois and the university has great facilities that we can use for that sort of thing and we are pushing forward with that," Henry said.

On August 19th and 20, the bands will perform along Washington Street, between Walnut and Main Streets from 5 to 11 p-m.

The city said the total cost of the production is more than $50,000.

