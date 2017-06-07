Trooper Island Camp welcomes Kentucky kids

Thirty-seven local children and three Post 1 Troopers left Monday to Trooper Island Camp on Dale Hollow Lake.

The five-day-free-stay event will have various activities such as archery, fishing, swimming, canoeing, and other outdoor activities.

Campers will also interact with the Kentucky State Police Troopers on the island in afternoon with activities such as movie watching, water games, and kickball.

At least 700 children from across Kentucky will attend the five-day camp.

For more information on about this event, visit kentuckystatepolice.org

