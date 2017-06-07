39th Annual Superman Celebration kicks off Thursday in Metropolis, IL

Superman's getting ready to fly back into Metropolis, as the 39th Annual Superman Celebration is set to start on Thursday.

The four day celebration lasts until Sunday, and normally attracts thousands of fans.

KFVS spoke to one man who made it his mission to stop through Metropolis on this drive from Florida to Colorado.

"This is my first time I've heard about Metropolis. And I drove past it twice. But this is my first time getting to stop here. I really like the town. This is nice. I like the vibe," said Drew Evanson.

"It's 39 years of celebrating Superman. He means so much to a lot of people. My favorite part is talking to the people who come. There are people who to them this is their World Series. This is their super bowl!" said Amanda King, another fan.

Celebrity guests this year include Dean Cain, who played played Superman in the 1990s TV series "Lois and Clark."

