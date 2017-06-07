Special meeting in Jackson, MO on new voter ID law

About a dozen people were at a special meeting was held in Jackson, Missouri on Wednesday, June 7 to learn more about Missouri's new voter ID law.

It's part of State Secretary Jay Ashcroft's educational campaign called Show It 2 Vote.

Ashcroft said the informational meetings serve as an educational campaign to get voters up to speed.

The meeting was held at the Jackson Senior Center until 5 p.m.

Other stops are planned around the Heartland.

Missouri's Voter ID law took effect at the beginning of June. Going forward, all voters in the Show Me State will be asked to show a photo ID before they're allowed to vote.

