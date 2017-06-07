MO Public Service Commission approves tariff to help gas customers affected by flood

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a revised tariff filed by the Laclede Gas Company (Laclede) which will eliminate service initiation and/or reconnection fees for customers who lost natural gas service due to property damage incurred as a result of recent flooding in Laclede’s service territory.

According to a press release, under the revised tariff, neither a service initiation fee nor a reconnection charge will be applied to customers who have natural gas service restored within a year of losing such service due to property damage resulting from flooding which occurred within Laclede’s service territory during April and May of this year.

The revised tariff will take effect on June 14, 2017. Laclede states it alone will bear any lost revenue that may occur from not applying the charges.

According to the company’s application, approximately 600 Laclede customers lost natural gas service during the months of April and May 2017, as a result of extreme flooding in the St. Louis metropolitan and Poplar Bluff areas of Laclede’s service territory.

Laclede stated in its May 25, 2017 application that there are still approximately 110 customers without service due to property damage as a result of the flooding.

Laclede Gas Company provides natural gas service to approximately 647,100 customers in the City of St. Louis as well as the Missouri counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Butler, Iron, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Crawford, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve.

