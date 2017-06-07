Durbin to HUD Secretary: commit to Cairo

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is pleading with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson to commit to the residents of Cairo.

Those who live in the Elmwood and McBride housing complexes have to move because the properties are being demolished.

During a hearing in Washington, Durbin asked Carson to ensure that the HUD staff is on-the-ground to help counsel those who are affected.

“Cairo is Exhibit A in mismanagement in Washington and locally. It is a disaster. You’ve made the right decision to get rid of these old housing units. But there’s an obvious question in Cairo, Illinois: what’s next? I need to make sure that you have a vision of what you want these families to have when it’s over. What can we promise these residents today?” Durbin asked Sec. Carson.

Carson has promised that families who live in the public housing complexes will be able to stay in "safe, clean, affordable housing" in Cairo. Or, they can move to any other location in the United States.

Durbin also asked Carson for an internal review of the Alexander County Housing Authority.

