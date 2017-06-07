FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open in Van Buren, MO

Individuals and business owners are encouraged to visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center for in-person support.

The center will open on Thursday, June 8, at the Van Buren Youth and Community Center. That's at 1204 Highway D in Van Buren.

Those who need assistance can visit the center from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Help is available for anyone with homes or businesses in any of the 27 counties included in the Missouri federal disaster declaration.

Homeowners, renters and business-owners are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting a disaster recovery center. You can also call 800-621-3362 (FEMA) to register from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

