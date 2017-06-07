Route 13 in Carbondale, IL new entry way celebrates SIU

The City of Carbondale, Illinois and Southern Illinois University cut the ribbon to unveil a new entry way along Route 13 to welcome people into the area.

With the sign, Carbondale brands the city as the "home of Southern Illinois University."

The sign cost $75,000 but the city budgeted $37,000.

To cover the other half of the cost, the SIU foundation pitched in.

Brad Colwell, SIU Interim Chancellor said the entry way is a symbol of the community and the university.

"It represents a symbol of excellence of who we are, and for the community to see it, and to just keep communicating that message," Colwell said. "That we are here and that we want to do the right thing, we are here to stay, the collaboration between us and the city, I couldn't be more proud of where we are at and what we will continue to do in the future."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.