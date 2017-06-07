Shawneetown, IL man sentenced to 20 years in prison

A man that officials call a repeat offender has been sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to the Saline County State's Attorney, William A. Patton, 38, of Shawneetown, Ill was charged with a class 2 felony charge of possession of a stolen or converted vehicle and a class 2 felony charge of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon.

Patton entered guilty pleas in Saline County, Illinois Circuit Court for these charges.

The State's Attorney said Judge Walden E. Morris sentenced Patton to a total of 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with 3 years of mandatory supervised release in the two separate cases.

This isn't the first time Patton has been charged by the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On October 13, 2016, the office filed charges against Patton for an incident where Patton allegedly unlawfully possessed a stolen 1999 Chevrolet Corvette.

About 5 months later on March 1 the same attorney’s office filed additional charges against Patton for a separate incident where he was caught unlawfully possessing a shotgun after having been previously convicted of a forcible felony.

Because Patton had been convicted of multiple prior felony offenses, he was sentenced as a Class X offender on each charge.

