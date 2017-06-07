New fire station to be built in Williamson Co., IL

The Williamson County Fire Protection District announced the upcoming construction of a new building that will serve as Fire Station #1.

According to the fire protection district, the current building, located at 1505 East Main Street in Marion, Illinois, will be demolished and the new structure will be built on the site.

Chief Jeremy Norris said the decision to build at their current location was a no brainer. "The location is perfect for our coverage area, so that's why we decided to build back in that spot. It will make for a much better-looking building, number one. It's going to be bigger, hopefully in the future, we will be able to put more equipment in there and hopefully facilitate more guys eventually."

The building was designed by Ryan Dodd of Baysinger Architects, LLC. The station will replace the current one that was built in the 1940s as a car dealership.

The new building will be about 8,800 square feet and consist of four double-deep drive through bays. The living side will have a dedicated training room for 32 students, administrative office, fitness room, radio/watch room and a combined kitchen/day room.

Samron Midwest Construction will be the general contractor for the project. The new building will be a standing steel structure with metal roof and exterior.

Construction is expected to start by mid-June and be finished by the end of 2017.

According to the fire protection district, project costs will be around $1,800,000. Financing is being handled by First Southern Bank.

