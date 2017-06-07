MO lawmakers continue abortion legislation talks in special session

Missouri lawmakers are continuing their special session on abortion legislation in Jefferson City, Missouri on Tuesday, June 20.

The House will likely vote Tuesday on an amended Senate bill on proposed abortion restrictions.

The legislation would give the Attorney General new authority to prosecute violations of state laws without first notifying local prosecutors, which was required under the Senate version.

A House committee on Monday, June 19 amended the Senate's version of the bill.

If passed by the House, the Senate bill would nullify a St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination in housing and employment based on "reproductive health decisions," such as abortion or pregnancies.

Lawmakers are considering other changes to abortion laws as part of the session called by Gov. Eric Greitens.

Missouri Senators passed abortion legislation during a special session early Thursday morning, June 15.

The legislation they proposed would require annual health inspections of abortion clinics and enact other restrictions on the procedure.

Greitens says he was partly motivated to call the session by a federal judge's ruling striking down some state abortion regulations.

The special pro-life legislative session kicked off on Monday, June 12 in Jefferson City.

The announcement of this special session has been praised by pro-life and faith leaders from around the state.

Opponents call the session a waste of money and an attack on women's rights.

