April 2017 East Cape Girardeau election results thrown out

There will be a new election in Alexander County after the Circuit Court entered a judgment setting aside the April 2017 Village of East Cape Girardeau Election.

According to Alexander County State's Attorney E. Zachary Gowin, the villages of East Cape Girardeau and McClure are both part of the McClure polling precinct and share McClure addresses, regardless of which village or rural area the voter resides in.

Gowin said that there was a problem with the registration coding for a few voters from the Village of East Cape Girardeau. In turn, four residents may not have received the correct ballot style, preventing them from voting for the village offices for the Village of East Cape Girardeau.

County Clerk Ellen Bigham reminded voters that if they believe there is an issue with their registration, they should contact the Alexander County Clerk's Office to verify or correct their registration.

Bigham is working with the State Board of Elections on what to do next with the special election. A date and time has not been set at this time.

