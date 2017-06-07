Lucky Edwardsville resident wins $250,000 IL lottery prize

Edwardsville resident Carmen Kruschik scratched a $10 Million Payout ticket and instantly won a top prize of $250,000. “When I saw the $250,000 prize amount, my heart started pounding so fast!” she said when she presented her winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights.

Kruschik was at Motomart, 1 Club Centre Court, in Edwardsville, when she cashed in a $10 winning $250,000 Crossword ticket and bought two $10 Million Payout tickets. She was in her car in the parking lot when she scratched them. “I didn’t win a prize on the first ticket. The second ticket I scratched was the big winner!” She plans to share the windfall with her family, complete some home improvement projects, and invest.

Motomart received $2,500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket. $10 Million Payout is a $5 instant ticket with a top prize of $250,000. Of the six top prizes available, two have not been claimed. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.

About Illinois Lottery

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $19 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

