Friends forever: how to celebrate National Best Friends Day

June 8, 2017 is National Best Friends Day.

It's not clear who started the unofficial national holiday which is a day to honor the person you call your best friend.

So, how should you celebrate?

National Day Calendar suggests just letting your best friend (or friends) know how much they mean to you. You can do that via text, through a phone call, or maybe a special Facebook post.

