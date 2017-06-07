Perryville Police Department mourns the loss of one of their own

The Perryville Police Department lost a valuable member of its department on Wednesday, June 7.

According to Corporal Jeri Cain, the department K-9, Punter, had to be euthanized at 8:15 a.m. Punter had been battling an unknown illness for about a month. Cain said the illness was slowly killing him.

Punter was surrounded by officers as he passed.

The six-year-old Punter was cross trained in narcotics detection, tracking, and handler protection. He served with the Perryville Police Department for over four years.

"Punter was a great working dog, he was extremely smart, but he was also a sweetheart of a dog," said Assistant Chief Bill Jones. "He was certainly part of the police family. There is no doubt that he could lift the spirit of the guys when he came running into the station. To say he will be missed is an understatement."

Punter and his handler, Patrolman Chris Bradford, took part in many K9 demonstrations in the community.

Chief Direk Hunt said, "Punter was not only an officer, he was family. We will honor him as both at a later date with a Memorial Service."

