Mayfield, KY Police Dept. to host response training

The Mayfield Police Department will host area law enforcement officers for one of the nation's most realistic and sophisticated firearms decision-making training systems.

This training will take place the week of June 26.

The TI Firearms System is a computerized system that projects scenarios onto a screen to which officers respond with the appropriate levels of force.

Participants are filmed, and provided feedback on their actions to include de-escalation and proper use of weapons.

Scenarios include domestic violence, traffic stops, emotionally disturbed individuals, and more.

This system provides a safe and realistic format for officers to receive resistance simulation training.

"For us, it's safety first, for citizens, for officers, and for offenders. This type of system allows our officers to practice and evaluate their own behaviors during critical stress situations," said Mayfield Chief of Police Nathan Kent.

Members of the media and city officials are invited to participate in the simulation.

Reservations for training may be made via Lieutenant Brent Farmer.

