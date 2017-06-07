Sunset Concert Series starts June 15 in Carbondale, IL

The ever-popular Sunset Concert Series starts off with the high-energy soul rock band from Boston Barrence Whitfield and the Savages on Thursday, June 15.

The 39th season features an eclectic variety of musical performances, ranging from rock to Zydeco, from reggae to Latin folk and more.

The concerts will be each Thursday through July 27 starting at 7 p.m. and the locations will alternate between Southern Illinois Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium steps and Turley Park, on Carbondale’s west side.

All the concerts are open to the public and best of all they’re free of charge.

The Student Programming Council and the SIU Student Center are teaming up with the Carbondale Park District and the city of Carbondale to sponsor the family-friendly events.

Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and the shows will last about two hours.

Here’s the 2017 Sunset Concert Series schedule and locations:

June 15 – Barrence Whitfield and the Savages of Boston, Shryock steps

June 22 – Version City Tour from New Brunswick, NJ, and the New York ska scene, Turley Park

June 29 – Kiko Villamizar of Austin, TX, Shryock

July 6 – King Mixer of Chicago, Turley Park

July 13 – Cha Wa of Crescent City/New Orleans, Shryock

July 20 – Ivas John of Cape Girardeau, Turley Park

July 27 – Taj Weekes and Adowa of the New York area, Shryock

Pets, smoking and glass bottles are not allowed.

Concert goers may only bring single-serve containers.

For more information about the 2017 Sunset Concert Series, call the Office of Student Engagement at 618-453-5714, go to this website or follow the Student Center on Facebook or Twitter.

