Smoke alarm installation rally to be held in Herrin, IL

The Herrin Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to conduct a Smoke Alarm Installation Rally on June 24.

With the help of Herrin’s Code Administrator and the Williamson County 911 office, the fire department has identified a section of town for the American Red Cross to go door-to-door and offer free smoke alarms to be installed.

The event will focus on the West side of Park Avenue to 35th Street, between Clark Trail and Herrin Road. There are already plans being made to conduct another event in the spring of 2018, which would concentrate on another area of the city.

Residents of Herrin can also use the contact information on the flier to make an appointment with the American Red Cross.

