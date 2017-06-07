Redhawk's freshman receives Freshmen All-American honor

Southeast Redhawk's freshman second baseman, Danny Wright, has been named as one of "Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's" 2017 Freshmen All-Americans.

Wright finished the season with a .376 batting average, best on the team, playing in 51 games, recorded 67 hits including 13 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, 36 RBI's, 9 stolen bases.

His .408 batting average was sixth and his .508 on-base percentage was fourth in 30 OVC games played.

In addition to this All-American honor, Danny was named to the 2017 OVC All-Tournament Team.

