Glass pieces found in nuts sold at Aldi

If you bought cashews halves and pieces at Aldi recently, you may need to return them.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the company that packaged the nuts is voluntarily recalling two lots of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with sea salt because they may have glass pieces in them.

They were sold in eight-ounce canisters with a best by date of 11/27/18 and 11/28/18. You'll find that date printed on the bottom of the can.

The canisters were distributed to Aldi stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin and West Virginia.

You can take the can back to your local Aldi for a refund or just throw them away. If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593 or recallFEQ01@gmail.com

