No injuries in 3 vehicle crash in Union Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

No injuries in 3 vehicle crash in Union Co., IL

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

No one was hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Union County, Illinois.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at Lick Creek and Murphy School Roads.

Officers ticketed one person involved in the wreck.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly