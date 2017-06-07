Sunset Concert Series line-up for Summer 2017 in Carbondale

The 39th season of the popular Sunset Concert Series in Carbondale is set to begin in the middle of June.

The first concert is June 15 and the season will last through Thursday, July 27.

The concerts begin at 7 p.m. each Thursday at alternate locations between the steps of Shryock Auditorium on the Southern Illinois University Carbondale campus and Turley Park, which is on the West side of Carbondale.

All of the concerts are free and open to the public.

Each show is scheduled to last about two hours.

If you plan on attending, you are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

There are a few restrictions at the concerts.

Glass bottles, pets and smoking are prohibited.

Also, underage drinking laws are enforced and those attending may only bring single-serve containers.

For more information click here or call Office of Student Engagement at 618-453-5714.

Below is a list of the 2017 Sunset Concert Series schedule along with the concert location, type of music, and band websites.

June 15 – Barrence Whitfield and the Savages of Boston, Shryock steps, five-piece soul punk, high-energy rock band.

June 22 – Version City Tour from New Brunswick, N. J., and the New York ska scene, Turley Park, an all-star reggae, dance hall, ska band featuring King Django, Brian Hill of NC’s Regatta 69 and John DeCarlo of the ska band Westbound Train.

June 29 – Kiko Villamizar of Austin, Texas, Shryock, a Latin roots/folk artist who recently released his first album, Aquas Frias, fusing Afro-Columbian, reggae and other Latin styles.

July 6 – King Mixer of Chicago, Turley Park, SIU alumnus Eric Howell presenting alternative or album rock that’s reminiscent of Paul McCartney, Paul Simon and R.E.M.

July 13 – Cha Wa of Crescent City/New Orleans, Shryock, performing Zydeco and the fused Mardi Gras and street level funk music that creates Mardi Gras Indian funk.

July 20 – Ivas John of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Turley Park, one of the region’s legendary blues performers pays musical tribute to local blues legend Sharon Clark, the region’s “Queen of Blues,” who passed away in January.

July 27 – Taj Weekes and Adowa of the New York area, Shryock, the socially conscious reggae band features dynamic music and the creative poetic songs of writer Weekes.

The Sunset Concert Series is sponsored by the SIU Student Center, Student Programming Council, the city of Carbondale, and the Carbondale Park District.

