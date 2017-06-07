This week in country music: 2002 Alan Jackson

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials to this week in 2002.

If you were listening to country radio 15 years ago, these were the songs you were likely hearing.

Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles had the Canadian group Emerson Drive at number five with I Should be Sleeping. It was the band's first chart hit in America.

Brad Paisley was at number four with one of his most popular songs. Paisley wrote I'm Gonna Miss Her(The Fishin Song) back in the 1990's when he was a student at Belmont University in Nashville. After Paisley became a star, his record company wanted him to give the song to Garth Brooks, George Strait or Alan Jackson, but Paisley decided to keep it for himself and it became his third number one sing.

At number three was Steve Azar with I Don't Have to Be Me ('Til Monday). The song is about a man calling to sick on Friday so he can have a three day weekend. It peaked at number two on the country chart and is Azar's biggest hit.

In the number two spot was George Strait with Living and Living Well. It would go on to become a number one hit for Strait. The song explains the difference between "living and living well" with the difference being when you're with the person you love.

And in the top spot on this week in '02 was Alan Jackson with Drive (For Daddy Gene). The song was dedicated to Jackson's father Eugene Jackson who had died two years earlier. In the song, Jackson reminiscing about his childhood when he and his dad would dive around in an old beat up truck that they had fixed up together.

