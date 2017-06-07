June 8 celebrity birthdays

She's the wife of the 41st President of the U-S, George H. W Bush and she's the mother of the 43rd President George W. Bush.

Of course we're talking about former First Lady Barbara Bush who's 92 today.

He's a best selling recording artist who has won 21 Grammy Awards. His hit albums include The College Dropout and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Kanye West is 40 today.

She's a singer from Wales who scored her first number one hit in 1983 with Total Eclipse of the Heart. With her raspy voice many call her a female Rod Stewart. Bonnie Tyler is 66 today.

He's a Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter from the 70's whose hits include: Lido Shuffle and Lowdown. Boz Scaggs is 73 today.

She's the daughter of Frank Sinatra and the two had a hit duet version of Somethin' Stupid. As a solo artist she's known for the songs These Boots Are Made for Walkin' and Sugar Town. Nancy Sinatra is 77 today.

She's an actress who broke onto the scene as Nurse Carol Hathaway on the NBC drama ER. She later moved to CBS where she won a Golden Globe for her role in The Good Wife. Julianna Margulies is 51 today.

