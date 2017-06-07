Five things you need to know on 6/7

It's Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a day of clear, sunny skies. It's going to stay dry and warm, with temps reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: Warmer temps will move into the Heartland over the next several days.

Man arrested in connection to child's body being found in Centreville, IL garage: A man was arrested after a woman called police from Las Vegas saying a dead girl's body was in a garage in Illinois. St. Clair County officials said they received a phone call from a woman in Las Vegas telling them they would find her child’s body at a house. Officials in Centreville then said they received a call around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday reporting the remains were found in a detached garage in the 7200 block of Russell.

Poplar Bluff woman accused of setting fire at apartment; facing murder, arson charges: A woman is in custody in connection to an arson and the death of a man in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Police say five people were inside the three-unit apartment building when the fire was set. They believe the fire started on the porch, then quickly spread to the rest of the building. Four of the people who were in the building got out in time, including the person living on the top floor.

HAPPENING TODAY: A day before a Senate panel hears former FBI Director James Comey's first public account of his dramatic firing, lawmakers will question senior members of President Donald Trump's national security team about surveillance law and are expected to ask whether the president has tried to influence ongoing investigations into Russia's election meddling and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.

FEMA canvasing in Ripley, Carter Counties for flood assistance: FEMA crews will be out in Ripley and Carter Counties over the next few days. Many of the homes visited were so damaged that no one was home at the time of their visit. However, if you do happen to be at your damaged home when FEMA arrives they want you to be prepared.

Farmington, MO nursing home employee charged with raping a patient: An employee at a nursing home in Farmington, Missouri is accused of raping someone under his care. According to court documents, when he was questioned, the employee reportedly admitted to having sex with the victim on two separate occasions.

