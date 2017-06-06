Jackson, MO fire department gets new truck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO fire department gets new truck

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

In Jackson, Missouri fire fighters are celebrating a new edition to the team.

The fire department showed off a new truck on Tuesday.

It's an upgrade over the others in the Jackson fleet.

The department invited the public to take part in a ceremony for the new vehicle.

The Ceremony is took place at station 1, but the truck itself will operate out of station 2. 

