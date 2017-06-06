Free meals available for hungry kids with summer meal program

Parents who are unable to offer a nutritious meal to their children may find the Summer Food Service Program useful.

The program allows children who are below the age of 18 to receive a free meal during the summer months.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, there are eight locations around Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

To find a location near you, text the word “Food” to 877877. After you send that text, you’ll be prompted to insert your zip code.

Once you provide that number, you’ll receive a text of your nearest location.

The USDA also has a map on their website where people can find a location. You can find that by clicking here.

