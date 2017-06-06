FEMA canvasing in Ripley, Carter Counties for flood assistance

Many of the homes were so damaged that no one was home at the time of their visit. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

For those affected by the spring flood, FEMA is on the way to get you the help you need.

Crews are out in Ripley and Carter Counties over the next few days.

Many of the homes were so damaged that no one was home at the time of their visit.

However, if you do happen to be at your damaged home when FEMA arrives they want you to be prepared.

You want to make sure you know names, birth dates and social security numbers for everyone who lives in your home.

If a FEMA representative knocks on your door, be sure to check their ID.

Todd Bancroft a Disaster Survivor Assistance Specialist with FEMA said this is just to get people registered, and the next step comes a little later.

“A number will be provided to them later, and we can take care of it, and then depending on the size of the disaster – this was a pretty big area. We’re doing – I think we’re covering 27 counties. They say usually seven to ten days they’ll be notified by the building inspectors to come out and look at the home. Then they will need to provide proof of ownership, identification," Bancroft said.

If you were not home at the time of their visit, or just need to register with FEMA you can do so by phone or on their website.

The number to call is 1-800-621-3362 (FEMA). You can click here to visit them online.

Crews were also out in Carter County on Tuesday, June 6 doing the same thing for Van Buren and other affected areas.

