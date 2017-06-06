Heartland WWII veteran reflects on D-Day decades later

Ninety-five-year-old Howard Thomas gets lunch every day at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.

After that, he volunteers at the Lutheran Home.

That's his life now. Before, Thomas was drafted to the armored infantry at 22.

The letter in the mail led to him landing on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

"It wasn't a lot of fun, we lost a lot of good people," Thomas said.

Thomas was a tank commander.

He said he didn't know what he was getting into but as soon as they landed and started firing he knew what was going on.

"I saw a lot of things I really didn't want to see....To be honest with you I still have nightmares about it," Thomas said. "I just wish I could get it out of my head."

Thomas said he didn't know if he was going to make it home.

"I just thank the Lord that I'm still around here," Thomas said.

More than seven decades later, Thomas stays active and finds joy in the simple things, like sharing a good meal with friends.

