2 stores at Carbondale mall burglarized

Police in Carbondale are looking for the person or persons that burglarized two stores at University Mall in Carbondale.

Officers responded to the mall just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, after someone who works at Victoria Secret called to report a burglary.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect or suspects stole from both Victoria Secret and The Finish Line overnight.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.