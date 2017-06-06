DuQuoin man sent to the hospital after hitting a truck with his wheelchair

A DuQuoin man was taken to the hospital after his powered wheelchair was hit by a pickup truck.

According to Illinois State Police, Mikel Wolfe, 58, was heading east down a sidewalk on East Main Street.

A truck was turning onto South Oak Street from East Main Street as Wolfe continued down the sidewalk at the intersection.

Troopers said Wolfe has a medical condition that prevented him from clearly seeing the truck. He hit the middle of the passenger's side on the truck.

Wolfe was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of what investigators called minor injuries.

