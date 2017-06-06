4 arrested in West Paducah, KY suspected in a string of vehicle thefts

Several vehicle thefts reported by residents in the Lightfoot and Mayfield Metropolis Roads area of West Paducah, Kentucky were made in April and May of 2017.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was told that cash, firearms, and other easily accessible items were reported stolen.

Officials say some of the vehicles did not have missing items but had been gone through by suspects. It appeared at the time that almost all of the vehicles were unlocked.

Detectives investigated the incidents leading them to execute four search warrants, three of which during the past week.

On morning of Friday June 2, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Old Hinkleville Road in relation to the thefts from vehicles.

Illegal items in that residence, including stolen property, were seized by detectives.

Continuing the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Ronnie Avenue in West Paducah during the late afternoon of the same day.

Detectives seized firearms and other items that had been reported stolen by area residents.

The female resident, 25-year-old Vanessa Gomez, was arrested for receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property under $500.

After an interview with Gomez, detectives began a search for a 16-year-old juvenile in the area.

Detectives searched the juvenile’s house and in an interview the juvenile admitted to stealing multiple items from multiple vehicles.

The juvenile was lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center after being charged with five counts of theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and two counts of theft by unlawful taking from vehicle under $500.

On Monday June 5, detectives arrested the male resident of the Ronnie Avenue residence.

21-year-old Austin Felts was arrested and charged with four counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), two counts of receiving stolen property under $500, and possession of marijuana.

Detectives then executed another search warrant the same afternoon at a residence on Tralee Drive in Paducah, KY.

Antonio Williams, 33, was located inside the residence and ultimately arrested for tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing police said more charges and defendants are likely.

The Sheriff's Department would also like to remind the public to make sure vehicles are secured.

In many cases the criminal element admits to only gaining access into vehicles that are not secured. In many situations thefts can be prevented by locking doors your doors.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 270-443-8355 or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.

